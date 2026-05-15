Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy feels stuck between old jokes and new chaos

Movie Name: Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Genre: Comedy

There was a time in Bollywood when films based on small-town stories and the complications of married life were hugely loved by audiences. Ayushmann Khurrana was often considered the uncrowned king of this genre. Director Mudassar Aziz has once again tried to cash in on the same formula with Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Released in theatres on May 15, 2026, the film arrives with a big star cast including Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh. But is the film really as entertaining as its trailer promised? Let’s take a detailed look at every aspect of the movie.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: A familiar beginning

The film opens in the streets of Prayagraj, where we are introduced to Prajapati Pandey (Ayushmann Khurrana), a government officer working in the forest department. He is married to Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi), a fearless and ambitious journalist whose dream is to one day become the head of a major news channel. Prajapati’s life is going on normally, and at his office he works alongside Dr. Neelofar (Rakul Preet Singh). In the beginning, the film portrays the sweet-and-sour banter of an ordinary middle-class family, creating a sense of relatability for viewers. The atmosphere is kept completely desi, with the flavour of small-town dialects and lifestyle.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: The storyline

The real story picks up pace when Aparna, while chasing a major story, leaks a photograph of politician Gajraj Singh’s (Tigmanshu Dhulia) son. In the picture, the politician’s son is seen with a woman wearing a burqa. This is where the “woh” enters the story. The mysterious woman turns out to be Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan), Prajapati’s old college friend. Chanchal is trapped in several personal problems and comes to Prajapati seeking help.

Prajapati, who is straightforward and somewhat timid by nature, tells a lie while trying to save Chanchal, and that lie soon becomes impossible for him to handle. He pretends that Chanchal is his “girlfriend” in order to protect her from the politician’s goons. But as happens in every Bollywood comedy, one lie leads to a hundred more. Soon, his wife Aparna begins to suspect him, and his office colleague Neelofar also gets caught in this web of misunderstanding. The entire film revolves around this chaos, explanations, and new misunderstandings being created one after another. By the time the climax arrives, the situation becomes so tangled that even jungle animals, bees, and wolves become part of the madness.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Performances

Talking about performances, Ayushmann Khurrana has made a sincere effort to bring life to the character of Prajapati Pandey. However, somewhere the audience feels that Ayushmann has now become trapped in a repetitive mould. His facial expressions and dialogue delivery remind viewers of his earlier films like Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He is decent in his role, but the freshness that audiences once expected from him now feels missing.

Wamiqa Gabbi delivers a very balanced performance as Aparna. She comes across as the most natural actor in the film. She convincingly balances the role of a suspicious wife and a career-oriented journalist. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan’s character is extremely loud. As Chanchal, she displays so much energy that at times it crosses into overacting. Her dialogue delivery and excitement feel artificial in several scenes.

Rakul Preet Singh does not have much to do in the film. Her character exists mainly to add to the confusion, though she performs her part honestly. The real heroes of the film turn out to be Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vijay Raaz. Tigmanshu’s dry humour as a politician becomes one of the best parts of the film. Vijay Raaz impresses with his comic timing even in a small role. Ayesha Raza Mishra also performs well in the role of the aunt.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Direction and technical aspects

Director Mudassar Aziz has considerable experience with such comedy films. Keeping the runtime under two hours was a smart decision, which prevents the film from becoming too exhausting. However, in terms of direction, he fails to give the story a fresh twist. The screenplay is quite weak. The film relies on the same old formulas - overhearing half a conversation, arriving at the wrong place at the wrong time, and then offering endless explanations.

Technically, the film is average. Prayagraj has been captured well by the cinematographer, but the songs interrupt the flow of the narrative. The songs feel forcefully inserted, and their tunes are not memorable enough to stay with the audience for long. The background score is excessively loud, making the comedy feel even noisier.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: What doesn't work?

The biggest weakness of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is its writing. The most important aspect of comedy films is punchlines and situational humour. Most of the jokes used in this film either feel outdated or resemble WhatsApp forwards.

The second major issue is the outdated formula. Bollywood still seems unable to move beyond plots involving extra-marital affairs and misunderstandings. Audiences have grown tired of this. The film also suffers from a major lack of logic. The kind of plan Prajapati comes up with appears foolish right from the beginning, making it difficult for viewers to connect with him. In the climax, the use of bees and wolves makes the film feel more like a cartoon than a comedy. Apart from this, the stereotypes and some crude jokes also become irritating.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: The final verdict

Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 is the kind of film you can watch when you have nothing else to do and simply want to switch off your brain for some light entertainment. The film is neither very good nor very bad; it is just an average comedy. If you are a huge fan of Ayushmann Khurrana, you may still watch it once, but if you are looking for a film that genuinely makes you laugh and offers something fresh, this movie may disappoint you. Both the film’s message and comedy feel weak. It can still be watched for the performances of Tigmanshu Dhulia and Wamiqa Gabbi, otherwise it feels like a film worth waiting for on OTT.

Also read: Kartavya Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra's realistic cop drama struggles to find its perfect high

Latest Entertainment News