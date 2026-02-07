Advertisement
The toss for the third T20 World Cup 2026 clash is right around the corner. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will hope to get off to a good start, and it could be interesting to see who wins the toss in the clash.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Mumbai:

The stage is set for game 3 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian team begins their title defence as they take on the USA. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for their first game of the tournament. With the clash right around the corner, the fans will first be treated to a lovely opening ceremony featuring the likes of Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishabh Sharma, and many more. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue come into the game as defending champions. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team performed exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Afirca in the final to lift their second T20 World Cup title. Hosting the USA for the T20 World Cup 2026, team India will look to become the first team in history to defend their World Cup title on home soil, and the side will hope to get off to a good start. 

Speaking of the teams' forms, the Indian team is coming into the clash on the back of a five-game T20I series win against New Zealand. Defeating the Black Caps across four out of five matches. On the back of such stellar performance, the Men in Blue will aim to maintain their momentum and register their first win of the tournament as they take on the USA. As for their opponents, the USA lost both of their warm-up matches before the start of the T20 World Cup. Taking on India A and New Zealand, the USA failed to register a single victory and it could be interesting to see how the side plans on making a comeback as they take on the defending champions team India.

Live updates :IND vs USA Live Cricket Score: Defending champions India aim to get off to good start

  • 6:26 PM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Rishabh Sharma and Sivamani mesmerise the audience

    Rishabh Sharma and Sivamani are present at the opening ceremony, and have put the fans under a trance with their soulful music. Rishabh Sharma continues to impress with the Sitar, whereas Sivamani is present at the drums. 

  • 6:20 PM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Who could make the playing XI?

    With the toss right around the corner, it could be interesting to see how India's playing XI looks like for the T20 World Cup clash against the USA. Would Sanju Samson make the playing XI, or would Ishan Kishan feature for the Men in Blue? Stay tuned to find out.

  • 6:07 PM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Players gather on the pitch!

    The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya are at the Wankhede Stadium, practicing ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 clash. It could be interesting to see who makes it to the playing XI for their World Cup opener. Many discussions have happened over whether Sanju Samson will get the nod or Ishan Kishan will be played ahead of him.

  • 5:58 PM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Head-to-Head record!

    It is quite interesting to note that the Indian team and the USA have only faced each other once in T20Is. The two sides locked horns at the T20 World Cup 2024, the Men in Blue won the match comfortably, and the upcoming game will be their second encounter in the shortest format.

  • 5:54 PM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss soon!

    After the end of the opening ceremony, the toss is slated to be held at 6:30 PM IST. The match begins at 7:00 PM. It could prove to be a crucial toss to win for the Men in Blue, and it could be interesting to see how the toss dictates the game.

  • 5:47 PM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Opening ceremony awaits!

    The opening ceremony for the World Cup will be held before the India-USA clash. The event is slated to begin at 6:00 PM IST, and will feature the likes of Nora Fatehi, Badshah, Rishabh Sharma, and many more stars as they aim to light up the Wankhede Stadium.

  • 5:41 PM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our much-awaited live coverage of game 3 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian team kicks off their campaign tonight as they take on the USA. Both sides will gather at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and the opening ceremony should be underway shortly.

