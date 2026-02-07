Live IND vs USA Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Sharma, Sivamani dazzle the fans with their performance ahead of toss The toss for the third T20 World Cup 2026 clash is right around the corner. The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will hope to get off to a good start, and it could be interesting to see who wins the toss in the clash.

Mumbai:

The stage is set for game 3 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian team begins their title defence as they take on the USA. The two sides will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for their first game of the tournament. With the clash right around the corner, the fans will first be treated to a lovely opening ceremony featuring the likes of Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishabh Sharma, and many more. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue come into the game as defending champions. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team performed exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Afirca in the final to lift their second T20 World Cup title. Hosting the USA for the T20 World Cup 2026, team India will look to become the first team in history to defend their World Cup title on home soil, and the side will hope to get off to a good start.

Speaking of the teams' forms, the Indian team is coming into the clash on the back of a five-game T20I series win against New Zealand. Defeating the Black Caps across four out of five matches. On the back of such stellar performance, the Men in Blue will aim to maintain their momentum and register their first win of the tournament as they take on the USA. As for their opponents, the USA lost both of their warm-up matches before the start of the T20 World Cup. Taking on India A and New Zealand, the USA failed to register a single victory and it could be interesting to see how the side plans on making a comeback as they take on the defending champions team India.

Match Scorecard