Bashir Badr, legendary Urdu poet, dies at 91

The world of Urdu poetry has lost one of its most beloved voices. Celebrated poet Bashir Badr passed away at the age of 91, leaving behind generations of readers who grew up quoting his lines about love, loneliness and human relationships. News of his death has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with countless admirers sharing his poetry and remembering the simplicity that made his writing feel deeply personal.

Bashir Badr was not just a famous poet. For many people, he was the writer who made Urdu ghazals feel less distant and more human. His words were soft, conversational and easy to connect with. No heavy language. No unnecessary complexity. Just emotions people instantly recognised from their own lives.

How Bashir Badr changed modern Urdu poetry

Bashir Badr was born on February 15, 1935, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his higher education and PhD from Aligarh Muslim University and later served there as a professor of Urdu.

He was widely regarded as one of the masters of modern ghazal writing. What made him stand out was his ability to use simple everyday language in poetry without losing emotional depth. He introduced many conversational and unconventional words into Urdu ghazals at a time when traditional poetry followed a much more formal style.

Over the years, he wrote several acclaimed books including "Imkaan", "Aahatein", "Kulliyat-E-Bashir Badr" and "Ujale Apni Yaadon Ke". For his contribution to literature, he was also honoured with the Padma Shri.

The riots that changed Bashir Badr's life forever

Even though Bashir Badr spent much of his poetry speaking about love and humanity, his own life was deeply affected by violence during the 1987 communal riots in Meerut.

During the riots, his house was burnt down. Several of his rare unpublished writings and poems were destroyed in the fire forever. People close to him often described the incident as a turning point in his life.

After the riots, he permanently moved to Bhopal.

When Indira Gandhi quoted Bashir Badr to Bhutto

Bashir Badr had also written memorable poetry around the partition of India, and some of those lines continue to be quoted even today.

During the Shimla Agreement talks, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi reportedly recited one of Bashir Badr's famous couplets to former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"Dushmani jamke karo lekin ye gunjaish rahe,

Jab kabhi hum dost ban jaayein to sharminda na hon."

The couplet later became one of the most recognised lines associated with Bashir Badr.

What Javed Akhtar said after Bashir Badr's death

Following the poet's passing, lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also paid tribute on social media.

He wrote, "Today, our Urdu language has become a little poorer. Bashir Badr, an incredibly melodious poet, has departed from our gathering forever. This poet and his poetry will always remain alive in our memories."

Bashir Badr's most famous poetry

"Musafir hain hum bhi musafir ho tum bhi,

Kisi mod par phir mulaqat hogi"

"Zindagi tune mujhe qabr se kam di hai,

Zameen paon phailaun to deewar mein sar lagta hai"

"Ujale apni yaadon ke hamare saath rehne do,

Na jaane kis gali mein zindagi ki shaam ho jaaye"

"Sar jhukaoge to patthar devta ho jaayega,

Itna mat chaho use woh bewafa ho jaayega"

"Koi haath bhi na milayega jo gale miloge tapaak se,

Ye naye mizaaj ka shehar hai zara faasle se mila karo"

"Dushmanon ke saath bhi mere talluq achhe hain,

Meri fitrat mein nafrat ka koi kaam nahi"