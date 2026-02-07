Lucky Oberoi murder case: One arrested after encounter with police in Amritsar, pistol seized from him The accused, who was driving a Honda Activa two-wheeler when he was intercepted by a police team, has a criminal history. A two-wheeler, believed to have been used in the crime, and a Hyundai Creta car seen in CCTV footage are under the police scanner, police said.

Amritsar:

One man was arrested from Amritsar on Saturday in connection with the killing of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Punjab's Jalandhar, police said. The accused, identified as Shaminder Singh, a resident of Mithapur in Jalandhar, was arrested following a brief exchange of fire in the Khasa area of Amritsar. A .30-bore pistol was seized from his possession, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Sandeep Goel said.

Lucky Oberoi was shot dead outside gurdwara in Jalandhar

The accused, who was driving a Honda Activa two-wheeler when he was intercepted by a police team, has a criminal history. Oberoi (43) was shot at by an unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town area around 7:30 am on Friday, shortly after he stepped out of the shrine.

While multiple aspects are being looked into, police are also suspecting the involvement of Oberoi's servant who has gone missing, sources told ANI.

A two-wheeler, believed to have been used in the crime, and a Hyundai Creta car seen in CCTV footage are under the police scanner, they added.

A case has been lodged against two accused

A case has been lodged against two named accused, including a foreign-based gangster, and two unidentified individuals in connection with Oberoi's daylight killing, with police suspecting personal enmity as the motive behind the incident, officials said on Saturday.

Police have booked gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal, who has claimed responsibility for the killing in an unverified social media post, Dalbira and two unidentified persons under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at the Division 6 police station in the Jalandhar Commissionerate, based on a complaint from the victim's family, the officials said.

