Two dead, several feared trapped after three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

At least two people died and several others feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday. The incident was reported in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating in the building. Soon after receiving information about the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

So far, five people have been pulled out from the rubble and shifted to a hospital, officials said. According to initial information, some customers and employees were present in the restaurant at the time of the collapse.

Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar said, "This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke with the Administration. I have been told that there is one casualty. 5-7 people have been safely rescued. They have been taken to hospital. Rescue and relief operation are underway."

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma, who reached the spot soon after the incident, told reporters the building had collapsed suddenly.

"There is a possibility that several people are trapped. The police and administration reached the site promptly, and rescue operations are underway. Some people have been pulled out," he said.

Rescue teams were deployed immediately after the bilduing collapse

District Collector Piyush Samaria told reporters that teams were deployed immediately after the collapse. "We received information about the building collapse, and rescue operations were started without delay. Five people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital so far. At this stage, it is not possible to confirm how many people are still trapped," he said.

