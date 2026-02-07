Ghooskhor Pandat controversy: Padmaavat, Ram Leela and other Bollywood films hit by title disputes Several films have faced controversy over their titles, even before Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat. Let's look at the films included in this list.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat is currently embroiled in controversy. The reason for the controversy is the film's title, which uses the word 'Pandat'. The Brahmin community is angered by the title of the film and is protesting against the film in different parts of the country. FIRs have also been filed against the film's makers in several places. There are demands to change the film's name and stop its release. The matter has even reached the Delhi High Court, where the court has directed the makers to remove promotional material. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also sent a notice to the makers for not applying for title approval. The film's producer Neeraj Pandey and actor Manoj Bajpayee have issued a statement on the entire matter, stating that the film is fictional and that they respect people's sentiments. However, protests demanding a change in the film's name continue.

However, this is not the first time that a film's title has sparked controversy. Several Bollywood films have faced title-related controversies before. This list includes films starring Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. Let's learn about such films whose names were changed after the controversy.

Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor's historical drama film Padmaavat, released in 2018, was embroiled in controversy before its release. Initially, the film was titled Padmavati. However, the Karni Sena protested against the film's name, claiming that history had been distorted and that Queen Padmavati was shown dancing. After considerable protests, the makers changed the film's name to Padmaavat. Only then could it be released in theaters. The film was a super hit at the box office.

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's film Laxmii also faced controversy over its name. Initially, the film was titled Laxmmi Bomb. However, as soon as the trailer was released, the film was linked to love jihad and the use of the word 'bomb' with the name of Goddess Lakshmi drew strong protests. Following the controversy, the makers changed the film's name to simply Laxmii.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela

Before Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Ram-Leela also faced controversy. The film's name was changed multiple times, from Ramleela to Ram-Leela, and finally to Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela.

Loveyatri

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's debut film was initially titled Loveratri. However, it faced opposition due to its similarity to Navratri. Consequently, the makers changed the film's name to Loveyatri.

Billu

Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's film Billu was initially supposed to be released as Billu Barber. This was because Irrfan Khan's character 'Billu' was a barber in the film. However, the barber community protested against the film's name. As a result, the makers changed the film's name to simply Billu. However, the film did not perform particularly well at the box office.

Judgmental Hai Kya?

This film starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao was initially titled Mental Hai Kya. However, the Indian Psychiatric Society deemed the title insulting to people with mental illnesses. Following instructions from the Censor Board, the film's title was later changed to Judgmental Hai Kya.

