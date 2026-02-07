England announce playing XI for their T20 World Cup opener against Nepal The stage is set for England's first game of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two-time champions will take on Nepal in their first game of the tournament, and ahead of the clash, the ECB took centre stage and announced England's playing XI for the clash.

Mumbai:

The T20 World Cup 2026 will see England taking on Nepal in their first game of the tournament. The two sides are all set to lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8. The teams will be taking on each other in the 5th game of the tournament.

The two-time champions will be captained by Harry Brook, as the star batter is looking to take on his very first ICC tournament as a captain. Furthermore, the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, and many more stars will be featuring in England’s playing XI for the clash against Nepal.

It is interesting to note that England and Nepal are placed in Group C of the tournament. The likes of Italy, the West Indies, and Scotland also feature in the group and will hope to put in their best performances.

England aim to maintain momentum ahead of Nepal clash

It is worth noting that England will approach the first game of the T20 World Cup on the back of three back-to-back victories against Sri Lanka. The two sides locked horns across three ODI matches and three T20Is.

Barring the first ODI, England managed to win all the matches of the white-ball multi-format series, and the side will hope to maintain the same momentum as they gear up to take on Nepal.

As for Nepal, the side did well in their T20 World Cup warm-up matches as well. Registering victories against the UAE on February 3 and Canada on February 5. Taking on England could prove to be a tough task, but Nepal could aim to cause an upset as well.

England's playing XI

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

