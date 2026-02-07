BCCI announces big cash reward for Ayush Mhatre-led Indian U19 World Cup-winning team India clinched their record-extending sixth U19 World title after defeating England in the final of the World Cup in Harare. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced handsome prize money for India's U19 World Cup win.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a handsome prize money of Rs 7.50 crore for the Indian U19 World Cup-winning team. The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian team defeated England by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club as India lifted their record-extending sixth U19 title.

While the ICC did not give a cash reward to the Indian team, the BCCI has decided to splurge money on the side that created history in Harare. The prize reward was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. "We are very happy. The whole country is proud of our young champions," Saikia said of the Indian U19 team.

"So, they brought a lot of good luck to the country, and because we are also starting the T20 men's World Cup in India today, during this time with this championship in the year, our men's team will also be encouraged by the performance of our young turks in Harare. And as a result of their excellent performance, BCCI is very proud to announce a reward of 7.5 crores for our players and the support staff, along with their selectors," he added.

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla also heaped praise on the Indian team. "We won the Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe. Words cannot express how much praise our players deserve. They did a fantastic job. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi absolutely stole the show today. It felt like runs were raining from his bat. He hit so many sixes, around 15 of them. The entire team is fantastic, and we emerged victorious today, defeating England by 100 runs. This is a huge achievement. This is the result of the long-term efforts we at the BCCI have made, and our predecessors as well, to create a players' bank, to develop a structure for cricket that encourages players and brings in new talent. That's why we have been so successful today," he told the media.

India clinched a memorable victory over England in the final after a jaw-dropping batting show, while the bowlers also backed them up well. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored a blistering 80-ball 175, the highest knock in an U19 World Cup final as he led India to a huge total of 411/9 in 50 overs. Captain Mhatre contributed a steady 53, while Abhigyan Kundu (40) and Kanishk Chouhan’s unbeaten 37 off 20 ensured India piled up a daunting 411.

The bowlers then delivered a disciplined performance, striking at key moments and keeping a tight grip through the middle overs. England fought hard but were unable to break free as India’s fielding and tactical awareness made the difference. The triumph underlined India’s strong youth system and reaffirmed their reputation as a powerhouse in age-group cricket.

