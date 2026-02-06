Why did ICC not give any prize money to Indian team after winning U19 World Cup final against England? India defeated England by 100 runs to win their sixth U19 World Cup 2026. Despite the success, ICC hasn't rewarded them with any monetary rewards, as it treats the tournament as a development event. Nevertheless, BCCI is expected to reward the team and management with rewards.

India’s Under-19 team etched their name deeper into cricketing history by lifting a record sixth U19 World Cup title after a commanding 100-run victory over England in the final at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, the Ayush Mhatre-led side delivered its most dominant performance on the biggest stage, overwhelming a strong England unit that had entered the final after defeating Australia in the semi-finals.

The match was defined by an extraordinary batting effort from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive 175 off just 80 deliveries powered India to a colossal total of 411. His innings laid a foundation that England never truly recovered from. Contributions from Ayush Mhatre, Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan ensured India maintained momentum through the innings, while England’s bowlers found little respite despite James Minto picking up three wickets. In reply, England’s chase faltered early, and although Caleb Falconer’s 115 provided brief resistance, the target proved far beyond reach as India sealed a comprehensive win.

Despite the scale of the achievement, the Indian players haven’t received any prize money from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The ICC categorises the U19 World Cup as a developmental tournament aimed at nurturing young talent rather than a commercial competition. As part of this structure, teams already receive funding through the ICC’s development programs, and the governing body does not award separate prize money for finishing positions in the tournament.

BCCI likely to announce monetary rewards

However, this does not mean the Indian squad will go unrewarded. Historically, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stepped in to recognise the success of its junior teams. When India last won the U19 World Cup in 2022 under Yash Dhull, each player was awarded Rs 40 lakh, while members of the support staff received Rs 25 lakh. Similarly, the Indian women’s U19 teams that won titles in 2023 and 2025 were collectively rewarded with Rs 5 crore by the BCCI.

Given this precedent, expectations are high that the current U19 champions will receive a financial reward from the BCCI. While no official announcement has been made yet, it is widely anticipated that the board will soon confirm incentives for the players and staff in recognition of their historic World Cup triumph.

