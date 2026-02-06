India condemns Islamabad blast, slams Pakistan for blaming others for its own 'home-grown ills' In an official statement, the MEA said the bombing earlier in the day was “condemnable” and expressed sympathy with the victims and their families. The statement said it was unfortunate that Pakistan, instead of addressing deep-rooted problems, continued to “delude itself by blaming others".

India on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad while expressing sympathy for the victims and their families, and also rejected Pakistan's bid to blame external forces for the attack. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said instead of addressing the problems plaguing its society, Pakistan chooses to remain in delusion and blame others for its "home-grown ills".

At least 70 people were killed and over 200 were injured in the explosion that targeted a Shia mosque on the day of Friday prayers.

"The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable, and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills," the MEA said.

"India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless," it added.

Suicide bombing kills 70 in Islamabad

At least 70 people were killed and more than 200 others injured when a suicide bomber detonated himself at a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital, officials said, marking one of the deadliest recent attacks on the community. The powerful blast occurred at the Khadijah al Kubra mosque cum imambargah in Islamabad’s Tarlai area and was heard from a considerable distance, police said in a statement.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the attacker was stopped at the gate of the imambargah but managed to set off the explosive device. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, police sources said the bomber was a foreign national with links to Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a statement, TTP spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani denied any involvement, saying its objectives are clear and are confined to Pakistan’s security institutions and their facilitators. Islamabad Capital Territory police spokesperson Taqi Jawad said a cousin of Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi was among those killed, while another relative of the police chief was injured.

Citing eyewitnesses, Geo News reported that the attacker first opened fire before detonating himself. Television footage showed bodies lying on the floor amid shattered glass and debris.

