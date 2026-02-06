Advertisement
  3. Islamabad suicide blast LIVE: Emergency declared as 30 dead after Friday prayers at Tarlai Imambargh

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Islamabad:

A deadly blast occurred after Friday prayers at the Imambargah in Tarlai, Shehzad Town, within Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad on February 6. Local media and early reports indicate multiple casualties, with initial figures suggesting several deaths and a large number of injuries. Eyewitness accounts describe people fleeing in panic as rescue and security efforts intensified. Police and Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly at the blast spot and began initial rescue operations, while security was tightened in nearby sensitive areas.

Emergency services were quickly mobilised, with an emergency imposed at major medical facilities in the capital, including Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and CDA Hospital, to manage a potential influx of casualties. Dawn and other media houses reported that the blast’s impact was felt across a radius of several kilometers, with residents hearing the explosion up to five kilometers away. The incident occurred after 2:00 pm, prompting ongoing investigations to determine the cause and the exact casualty figures.

Authorities are likely to provide more updates as rescue operations continue and investigators assess security camera footage and forensics. Citizens are urged to avoid the affected area to facilitate emergency response and to follow official guidance for safety directions in Islamabad.

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Islamabad: Over 130 people injured in suicide blast

    As per media report of AFP, over 130 people have been injured in the Islamabad suicide blast. 

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 90 injured in suicide blast at Islamabad

    Media houses reported that over 90 injured in suicide blast at Islamabad and the blast’s impact was felt across a radius of several kilometers, with residents hearing the explosion up to five kilometers away. 

  • 4:04 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Islamabad: Over 50 injured in suicide attack at Shia religious centre

    A huge explosion occurred near an imambargah in Islamabad's Tarlai area on Friday, killing over 25 people. The injured are being shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, as per the report as further details are awaited.The blast comes days after Balochistan witnessed deadly attacks, carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army, which claimed the lives of 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, along with 22 security and law enforcement personnel.

     

  • 3:58 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Balochistan attacks and BLA claims

    The recent blast in Islamabad follows a series of deadly attacks in Balochistan, claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which killed 36 innocent civilians- including women and children- along with 22 security and law enforcement personnel. The BLA has declared its "Operation Herof II" ongoing into its sixth consecutive day, rejecting Pakistan's military media wing statements as propaganda. In a February 5 statement by spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the group asserted the operation's continued progress with determination, consistency, and military success.

     

  • 3:54 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    At least 25 people killed in suicide attack at Shia religious centre in Islamabad

    At least 25 people killed in the suicide attack at Shia religious centre in Pakistan's capital city Islamabad on Friday (January 6). 

     
  • 3:53 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Islamabad's recent suicide bombings

    This latest explosion marks the second suicide bombing in Islamabad within the past three months. In November 2025, a suicide bomber targeted the Islamabad District Judicial Complex, detonating near a police vehicle outside the court premises after failing to gain entry. The attack claimed 12 lives and injured 27 others. Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the bomber's self-detonation, highlighting ongoing security vulnerabilities in the capital.

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in Shehzad Town area

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Islamabad: Suicide attack comes just as military announced conclusion of its week-long counter-terror operation

    Suicide attack comes just as the military announced the conclusion of its week-long counter-terror operation, 'Radd-ul-Fitna 1. 

     

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Emergency services mobilised in Islamabad

    Emergency services were quickly mobilised, with an emergency imposed at major medical facilities in the capital, including Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and CDA Hospital, to manage a potential influx of casualties. 

  • 3:36 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    At least 25 people killed, over 30 injured in suicide blast at Islamabad

    The explosion happened shortly after Friday prayers, killing at least 25 people and leaving more than 30 people injured. The injured have been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital for treatment. A rescue operation is currently underway and security forces have arrived at the spot

  • 3:32 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Police and rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly at spot in Islamabad

    Eyewitness accounts describe people fleeing in panic as rescue and security efforts intensified. Police and Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly at the scene and began initial rescue operations, while security was tightened in nearby sensitive areas.

     

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Deadly blast occurred after Friday prayers at Imambargah in Tarlai

    A deadly blast occurred after Friday prayers at the Imambargah in Tarlai, Shehzad Town, within Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. Local media and early reports indicate multiple casualties, with initial figures suggesting several deaths and a large number of injuries. 

     

Top News

