Islamabad suicide blast LIVE: Emergency declared as 30 dead after Friday prayers at Tarlai Imambargh

Islamabad:

A deadly blast occurred after Friday prayers at the Imambargah in Tarlai, Shehzad Town, within Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad on February 6. Local media and early reports indicate multiple casualties, with initial figures suggesting several deaths and a large number of injuries. Eyewitness accounts describe people fleeing in panic as rescue and security efforts intensified. Police and Rescue 1122 teams arrived promptly at the blast spot and began initial rescue operations, while security was tightened in nearby sensitive areas.

Emergency services were quickly mobilised, with an emergency imposed at major medical facilities in the capital, including Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and CDA Hospital, to manage a potential influx of casualties. Dawn and other media houses reported that the blast’s impact was felt across a radius of several kilometers, with residents hearing the explosion up to five kilometers away. The incident occurred after 2:00 pm, prompting ongoing investigations to determine the cause and the exact casualty figures.

Authorities are likely to provide more updates as rescue operations continue and investigators assess security camera footage and forensics. Citizens are urged to avoid the affected area to facilitate emergency response and to follow official guidance for safety directions in Islamabad.