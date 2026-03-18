Jasprit Bumrah, unlikely to play T20Is until ODI World Cup 2027, jumps in ICC T20I rankings without playing

New Delhi:

India have not played any T20I since winning the T20 World Cup on March 8. In fact, they aren't scheduled to play in the format until July as per the official schedule released so far. However, in the latest ICC T20I rankings update, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has jumped to fifth place among bowlers, without playing over the last week or so.

Only South Africa and New Zealand played a couple of T20Is after the World Cup. Proteas' Corbin Bosch isn't playing the five-match series and hence, lost rating points to slip to sixth place. This benefited Bumrah as he jumped to fifth with 702 rating points to his name.

He deserves the ranking as he was the best bowler for India, finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside his teammate Varun Chakaravarthy in the T20 World Cup with 14 scalps. Notably, Bumrah is unlikely to progress further in the rankings and claim the top spot in the coming months or even a year as he will most likely shift his focus to the ODI format, with the World Cup coming up in 2027. With a view to managing his workload, the selectors are expected to rest the fast bowler from the T20I format now.

Apart from Bumrah, Tilak Varma has also been the beneficiary in the latest rankings and he has jumped to sixth place with New Zealand's Tim Seifert losing rating points for missing the ongoing series against South Africa.

Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan enters the top 10 of ICC ODI rankings

Meanwhile, there is a change in the ODI rankings as well after the conclusion of the three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Salman Ali Agha has jumped nine places following his brilliant century in the losing cause in the third and final match of the series. He finished as the joint-highest run-scorer of the series 175 runs in three matches as Pakistan went down 1-2 in the series.

Apart from him, Bangladesh's ODI skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz also climbed nine places to seventh rank in the ODI bowling rankings with 624 rating points to his name. He also jumped two places to second rank in the ODI all-rounder rankings with 280 rating points with only Azmatullah Omarzai ahead of him now.

As for Salman Agha, he also jumped to 12th place among all-rounders after his decent show in the Bangladesh series.

Also Read