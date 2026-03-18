Mojtaba Khamenei condemns Ali Larijani's killing, vows retribution: 'Every drop of spilled blood…'

Tehran:

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a forceful statement following the assassination of Iranian security chief Ali Larijani, attributing his death to “criminal murderers” and warning that justice will follow.

In his first public response to the killing, Mojtaba expressed profound anger over the loss of the senior official. He said that every drop of blood has its due vengeance, and that those responsible will soon pay for the blood of Larijani. He emphasised that the perpetrators will be held to account, underscoring Iran’s resolve to avenge the death.

"Without a doubt, the assassination of such a figure attests to his importance and to the hatred that the enemies of Islam harbour toward him," Mojtaba Khamenei said, in a message published on his official Telegram channel.

"Every drop of spilled blood comes at a price, and the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay it," he added.

Iran’s President mourns killings

Earlier, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in Israeli strikes, calling it a "cowardly assassination". He also expressed anguish over the deaths of Ali Larijani and Aziz Nasirzadeh.

“The cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues Ismail Khatib, Ali Larijani, and Aziz Nasirzadeh, alongside some of their family members and accompanying team, has left us in deep mourning.I extend my condolences to the great people of Iran for the martyrdom of two cabinet members, the secretary of the Shura, and the military and Basij commanders. I am certain their path will continue more steadfastly than before,” Pezeshkian posted on X.

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