Delhi Assembly gets bomb threat for second time in 24 hours, search operation underway

New Delhi:

For the second time in a row in 24 hours, the Delhi Legislative Assembly received a fresh bomb threat on Wednesday. The Assembly on Tuesday received similar threats just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation. The latest threat email, sent in the early hours to the official email ID of the Assembly Speaker, alleged that bombs have been planted in the in the premises amid the ongoing assembly session. The sender also made several provocative assertions and references in the message, officials said.

Delhi Assembly received two threatening emails on Tuesday

The development comes a day after the Assembly received two threatening emails on Tuesday morning via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am, prompting a massive security drill ahead of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation.

Following the fresh threat, security agencies intensified checks in and around the Assembly premises. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local police teams carried out anti-sabotage sweeps to rule out the presence of any explosive material, the officials said.

Cyber experts launch detailed investigation

"We are taking every threat seriously. Thorough checking is being conducted and surveillance has been stepped up," a senior police officer said, adding that access control measures were further tightened.

Cyber experts and security agencies have launched a detailed investigation to trace the origin of the email. Technical surveillance, including IP tracking and email header analysis, is being used to identify the sender, police said.

Vijender Gupta received fresh bomb threat via email

On Tuesday, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta received fresh threats via email, warning of a potential bombing at the Assembly premises. According to officials, the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station, located near the Assembly, also received a similar threat. The threatening emails were sent early on Tuesday, with one reaching the Speaker's account at 7:49 AM and another to the Assembly's official email account at 7:28 AM.

The emails mention several leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Following the threat, a sniffer dog squad was deployed at the Assembly to inspect the premises and ensure security. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the threats.

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Fresh bomb threats target Delhi Assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta ahead of Budget presentation