Fresh bomb threats target Delhi Assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta ahead of Budget presentation

New Delhi:

The Delhi Assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta received fresh bomb threats on Tuesday morning ahead of the presentation of the budget. The threat was sent through email which prompted an immediate alert among security agencies. According to officials, a threat email reached the Speaker's official inbox at 7:49 am, while another message was delivered to the Delhi Assembly’s email account at 7:28 am. Both emails warned that the Assembly would also be blown up.

Vidhan Sabha Metro Station also targeted

The threat was not limited to the Assembly complex. The email reportedly mentioned that the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station would also be bombed. This prompted security teams to enhance patrolling and conduct precautionary checks around the metro premises.

It is to be noted here that the bomb threat email was received hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation, news agency PTI reported citing official sources. Soon after the bomb threat, security forces rushed to the spot and began carrying out checks and launched an investigation. "We have heightened security arrangements in and around the premises," a police source told PTI.

(Image Source : REPORTER )A copy of the bomb threat email.

Names of top leaders mentioned in email

The threatening email also carried references to several high-profile leaders. The message mentioned the names of LG Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, as well as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Authorities said thay are examining the motive behind including these names in the threat. Police and security agencies have launched a probe to trace the origin of the email, while thorough anti-sabotage checks are underway, they added.

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