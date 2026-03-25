Why did Aryaman Birla, new chariman of RCB, leave cricket at 21 and what are his cricket stats?

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has changed hands in a landmark deal ahead of IPL 2026, with the franchise sold for a staggering USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,660 crore) to a multi-industry consortium. The sale, announced on March 24, marks one of the most expensive transactions in franchise cricket history and underscores the booming commercial appeal of the IPL.

The previous owners, United Spirits Limited, an Indian arm of UK-based liquor giant Diageo, had classified RCB as non-core to its business, prompting the strategic divestment. The consortium of Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy stepped in to become the joint owner ahead of the new IPL season.

Former cricketer Aryaman Birla, who is an integral part of the Aditya Birla Group, has been appointed as the new chairman of RCB. Notably, he stepped away from professional cricket in 2019 at the age of 21 due to mental health reasons. At the time, Aryaman shared that the pressures of competitive cricket had taken a toll on him, and he needed time away from the game to recover fully.

Since then, the youngster hasn’t returned to the cricket field. He now brings his vision and business acumen to RCB, aiming to combine on-field success with strategic growth off the field.

Aryaman was signed by Rajasthan Royals in 2019

Notably, the 28-year-old has played nine First Class games in his career, scoring 414 runs at an average of 27.60. He has also scored a century and has opened the batting with the current RCB captain, Rajat Patidar. Aryaman also played four List A matches, scoring 36 runs for Madhya Pradesh. He was also picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakhs in the 2019 IPL auction, but didn’t break into the playing XI.

Last night, the Aditya Birla Group on their social media page announced the new deal, in which, Aryaman was spotted wearing the RCB jersey with the number nine inscribed on the back.

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