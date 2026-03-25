'If they could give 0.5%' - Paul van Meekeran urges to support Netherlands cricket amid RCB's sale

New Delhi:

Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren has reignited the conversation around financial disparity in world cricket, linking the massive valuation of franchise leagues to the challenges faced by associate nations. His remarks came in the wake of a landmark ownership change involving Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a deal that underlined the growing financial power of the Indian Premier League.

The Bengaluru-based franchise was sold for USD 1.78 billion (Rs 16,660 crore) to a multi-industry consortium on March 24, making it the most expensive transaction in franchise cricket history. The development followed a strategic decision by United Spirits Limited, the Indian subsidiary of Diageo, to divest its stake after categorising the team as non-core to its primary business.

Amid the headlines around the sale, van Meekeren pointed to the stark contrast between such valuations and the financial needs of emerging cricketing nations. His comments come at a time when associate teams have been pushing for greater inclusion and support within the global structure of the sport.

"If only they could give 0.5% to @KNCBcricket we could close the gap to full members and make the sport so much more global @RCBTweets," van Meekeran posted.

Netherlands put strong effort in T20 World Cup

The Netherlands recently featured in the T20 World Cup 2026, where they showed glimpses of competitiveness against higher-ranked opposition. They challenged Pakistan to their limit and also delivered a commendable effort against India in the group stage. However, their campaign ended in the group stage itself after registering one win in four matches.

Meanwhile, voices calling for structural changes have grown louder following such performances. Jatinder Singh and Scott Edwards have both urged the International Cricket Council to expand opportunities for associate sides beyond global tournaments.

On the other hand, the RCB deal was not the only major ownership shift announced that day. Rajasthan Royals were also acquired by a US-based consortium for USD 1.63 billion (Rs 15,342 crore), further reflecting the league’s surging commercial appeal. These developments come just days before the IPL 2026 season begins, with Bengaluru set to host the opening fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.