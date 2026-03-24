First times in IPL history: KKR honours Andre Russell by retiring jersey number 12

Kolkata:

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders honoured their legendary cricketer Andre Russell by retiring his iconic No. 12 ahead of the IPL 2026. At the franchise’s preseason event, Knights Unplugged, the franchise paid a beautiful tribute to him, to mark his legacy, who spent over a decade in KKR, playing a pivotal role in their championship runs in 2014 and 2024.

"In your honour, we would like to retire this number for KKR,” KKR’s CEO Venky Mysore announced during the show.

This marked the first time that an IPL team has retired a jersey number. In Indian cricket, the BCCI had done it twice, having retired Sachin Tendulkar’s 10 and MS Dhoni’s 7. However, it never happened in IPL. Even Tedulkar’s 7 was once work by Mitchell McClenaghan in MI colours. However, since then, it has never happened but the franchise hasn’t officially retired it.

In the meantime, the visual tribute capturing Russell’s years with the franchise was played during the event, drawing an emotional reaction from the veteran.

"I got a bit emotional watching that video. It's been over a decade of amazing achievements, having been part of two title-winning teams. To see what it meant to everyone... that's a different enjoyment. World Cups feel special. When you win the IPL, it's something different. The last one we won, I got teary-eyed. When you have left everything on the field, you don't regret walking away from the game. Every game I played, I played like it was the last game of my IPL career,” Russell said.

The moment also reflected a turning point in Russell’s IPL journey. Prior to the most recent auction, uncertainty surrounded his future, which only intensified after KKR decided not to retain him for the next season. However, in a very interesting move, Russell decided not to put his name back in the auction, rather accepted KKR’s offer to become a power coach for the season.

No regrets about being in this role: Russell

Having stepped away from playing duties in the IPL, Russell will now contribute in a new capacity, focusing on mentoring the next generation of finishers. His transition signals a shift from on-field dominance to a role behind the scenes. Looking ahead, Russell expressed enthusiasm about working alongside the current coaching setup, which includes head coach Abhishek Nayar and assistant coach Shane Watson.

"I have no regrets about being in this role. I am excited. We have one of the youngest and very talented coaching staff. I would love to be a part of a coaching staff like this. It makes my job easier. I hope whatever knowledge I bring to the table can make their job easier,” the veteran said.

The franchise also confirmed leadership changes, with Ajinkya Rahane set to captain the side and Rinku Singh appointed as vice-captain. Kolkata will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

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