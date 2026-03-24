Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after chest ailment, kept under observation

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Gangaram Hospital in New Delhi, due to a chest-related problem. She is currently under the supervision of a team of doctors, with Dr Anup Basu overseeing her treatment. Priyanka Gandhi is present at the hospital, staying close to her mother during the treatment.

According to the medical team, Sonia Gandhi’s condition is currently stable.

Previous hospitalization for respiratory discomfort

In January as well, the former Congress chief was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the hospital, she had been experiencing respiratory discomfort. Medical evaluation revealed that her bronchial asthma had been slightly aggravated, likely due to a combination of cold weather and environmental pollution.

Other recent health-related visits

Sonia Gandhi has had several health-related visits in recent months. Last year, the 79-year-old was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. She stayed in the hospital from June 15 and was discharged four days later on June 19.

Earlier, on 7 June, Gandhi had also visited Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, for a routine health check-up. According to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, the visit was prompted by minor health concerns.

In September 2022, Gandhi travelled to the United States for a medical examination that had been postponed earlier due to the Covid 19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi during the trip.

Sonia Gandhi in politics

Sonia Gandhi is currently a Rajya Sabha MP representing Rajasthan and serves as the Parliamentary Chairperson of the Indian National Congress. She led the Congress Party as its president twice, first from 1998 to 2017 and then from 2019 to 2022. In recent times, she has been seldom seen at public events.