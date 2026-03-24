3 players who can replace Ben Duckett in Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals opener Ben Duckett has pulled out of the IPL 2026. The England international noted that his focus is to do well for the national team in all three formats of the game, and to improve his red-ball game, the 31-year-old opted out of the IPL. He aims to train under Peter Moores and aims to bounce back harder in international cricket after a flop Ashes. He also spent the entire T20 World Cup on the bench, with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler opening the innings.

For Delhi, it’s a major blow. They have plenty of options in the ranks, but Duckett seemed the favourite to open alongside KL Rahul. In his absence, the team may turn to either Pathum Nissanka, Prithvi Shaw or Sahil Parikh, who has impressed in the nets so far. However, Delhi are on the hunt to find a replacement player for Duckett and here are three cricketers that they can target:

3. Jamie Smith

Jamie Smith going unsold in the IPL auction was a major surprise. However, Delhi can now rope in the England international as Duckett’s replacement. The 25-year-old has played 97 T20 matches in his career, scoring 1687 runs at a strike rate of 144.31. Since he is associated with the GMR group, who recently invested in Southern Brave, Smith could be the one who is called for the IPL.

He has never played in the cash-rich league and that’s the only drawback. However, Smith could be a great asset for the future. Apart from that, Delhi may feel hesitant to buy another England cricketer after the Brook and Duckett saga.

2. Rehan Ahmed

This could be a surprise pick from Delhi. Rehan Ahmed is a typical Michael Bracewell-type commodity, which is rare and effective in T20 cricket. The 21-year-old has played 97 T20 matches in his career, claiming 85 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13. Notably, Rehan can bat anywhere in the batting order and can prove to be the differential. Now, Bracewell would be the ideal option but he has already registered for the PSL. In case, the New Zealand decides to pull out, DC are likely to go after him first before Rehan.

1. Ottoneil Baartman

Delhi signing Ottoneil Baartman makes the most sense. You may wonder why a pacer will replace Duckett, whose an opener but there’s logic behind the move. Mitchell Starc is expected to be out for the first few games of the season and Delhi desperately need a pacer who could bowl in the death. Baartman fits the bill. When it comes to the opening slot, they already have multiple options to choose from. Thus, signing Baartman, who is reportedly already pulled out of the PSL, makes the most sense.

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