Rinku Singh gets new role, appointed vice-captain of KKR ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Star India batter Rinku Singh will have a new role in the Kolkata Knight Riders as he has been appointed as vice-captain of the team ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Rinku has been an integral part of the Knight Riders, having been associated with the franchise as he has been with the team since his debut in 2018. He has also been a crucial member of India's T20I team and was also part of the T20 World Cup 2026 winning squad. He will deputise Ajinkya Rahane at KKR.

The announcement came from KKR managing director Venky Mysore during a pre-season event on Tuesday. KKR also posted the news on their social media. "God’s plan has a new chapter," KKR wrote on X.

More to follow...