Free refrigerators, Rs 10000 per family and more: AIADMK makes ambitious promises in poll manifesto

Chennai:

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday released its election manifesto, unveiling a wide-ranging package of welfare measures aimed at women, elderly, and families across Tamil Nadu.

Key highlights of the manifesto include:

Empowering women: Free refrigerators for women heads of families holding rice ration cards and subsidised two-wheelers for five lakh working women, with Rs 25,000 per vehicle under the ‘Amma’ scheme. Free bus travel will also be extended to men, matching the existing benefit for women.

Food and nutrition: In addition to rice, ration card holders will receive 1 kg of dhal and 1 litre of cooking oil. Households will also continue to benefit from the three free gas cylinders per year scheme.

Financial relief: Every family will receive Rs 10,000 to help manage tax burdens and rising prices. Social security pensions for the elderly and other beneficiaries will be increased to Rs 2,000.

Rural employment and livelihood: The rural employment guarantee scheme will be expanded to provide 150 days of work, ensuring greater income security for rural households.

Cultural and sporting support: Families of Jallikattu tamers will be provided Rs 10 lakh in financial aid, recognising the traditional sport's cultural importance.

The AIADMK manifesto seeks to combine social welfare, women’s empowerment, and financial relief measures.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are scheduled for a single-phase polling on April 23, with the results set to be declared on May 4. According to the latest electoral rolls, the state has a total of 5.67 crore registered voters. Out of the 234 Assembly constituencies, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

The main political contenders in the state include the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Indian National Congress.