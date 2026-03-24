Harish Rana, first person in India to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies at AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi:

Harish Rana, the first person in India to be granted passive euthanasia, died on Tuesday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences after remaining in a coma for over 13 years, news agency PTI reported citing sources on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old had been in a vegetative state since 2013 following a fall from a fourth-floor balcony that caused severe head injuries while he was a BTech student at Panjab University. He had since been dependent on artificial nutrition and intermittent oxygen support.

He was shifted from his home in Ghaziabad to the palliative care unit at the Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital at AIIMS Delhi on March 14. His nutritional support was gradually withdrawn after admission, in accordance with medical guidance.

On March 11, the Supreme Court of India, in a landmark ruling, permitted passive euthanasia in his case. The court directed AIIMS Delhi to carry out the withdrawal of life support through a carefully designed plan to ensure dignity.

A specialised medical team led by Seema Mishra, professor and head of anaesthesia and palliative medicine, was constituted to oversee the process. The team included experts from neurosurgery, onco anaesthesia, palliative medicine and psychiatry, marking the first instance of such a procedure being implemented in the country.