Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 6: Ranveer Singh's film inches towards Rs 600 cr in India, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong run at the box office, even as the pace begins to settle after a high-energy opening weekend. The film opened with Rs 43 crore on Day 0 and quickly picked up momentum, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on its first Thursday with Rs 102.55 crore. The weekend proved to be the film’s biggest strength. Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh also released on March 19; however, expected to have a slower opening and run at the box office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Day 6 box office

On Saturday and Sunday, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 113 crore and Rs 114.85 crore respectively, with occupancy peaking above 80 per cent. The numbers reflected strong word of mouth and steady footfall across key centres.

The film's first Monday brought in Rs 65 crore, followed by Rs 32.61 crore on Tuesday, Day 6, as per early estimates. With a total India net of Rs 551.73 crore and gross collections touching Rs 658.24 crore, the film has already built a strong base within its first week. The exact numbers will be updated by 11 am on Wednesday, March 25.

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh box office

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened on a strong note with Rs 34.75 crore on its first day, backed by a healthy 69 percent occupancy, but the momentum did not hold for long. The film saw a sharp drop from Day 2 onwards, collecting Rs 9 crore on Friday and Rs 9.10 crore on Saturday, with occupancy slipping to around 36 percent. Sunday did not bring the expected boost either, adding Rs 7.50 crore. On Monday, the film amassed Rs 2.50 crore.

On Day 6, the film earned Rs 1.07 crore, as per advanced collections. Ustaad Bhagat Singh has collected Rs 63.92 crore net in India, taking the gross to Rs 75.30 crore. The confirmed numbers will be updated by 11 am on Wednesday, March 25.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge Day 5 box office: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film crosses Rs 500 crore