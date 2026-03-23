Dhurandhar The Revenge Day 5 box office: Ranveer Singh's film inches towards Rs 600 cr as per early estimates

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is roaring at the box office. The film is shattering records set by previous Bollywood blockbusters, making it one of the highest-grossing films in India. In just five days, the film has crossed Rs 500 crore at the box office. Helmed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, Dhurandhar Part 2 released on the Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festive weekend, and clearly benefited from the release window. Let's find out how much the film earned on its first Monday as per early estimates.

How much did Dhurandhar: The Revenge earn on Day 5 in advanced collections?

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened strongly at the box office, starting with Rs 43 crore on Day 0 as a part of paid previews. On March 19, the film's official release day, Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's film jumped to Rs 102.55 crore. The film saw a dip on Friday with Rs 80.72 crore, but picked up sharply over the weekend, earning Rs 113 crore on Saturday and Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday. As Day 5 progresses, the collections are reflecting steadily. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar Part 2 earned Rs 21.93 crore (at the time of publishing the article), with a 38.8 per cent occupancy, after peaking at over 80 per cent during the weekend. This brings the film's total India gross collections to Rs 567.85 crore and total India net collection to Rs 476.05 crore so far. Please note that the confirmed figures will be updated by 8.30 am on March 24.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 5 box office

Ustaad Bhagat Singh opened on a solid note with Rs 34.75 crore on Day 1, but the momentum didn’t quite hold over the next few days. Collections dropped sharply to Rs 9 crore on Friday and stayed almost flat on Saturday at Rs 9.05 crore, before dipping further to Rs 7.5 crore on Sunday. By Day 5, the film earned Rs 0.89 crore, as per early estimates. The occupancy followed a similar pattern, starting strong at 69 percent on opening day and gradually declining to 19 per cent, alongside a steady reduction in shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 72.13 crore and total India net to Rs 61.19 crore so far. The exact numbers will be updated by 8.30 am on March 24.

Dhurandhar Part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will drop on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run.

Also read: Will there be Dhurandhar Part 3? Decoding the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar The Revenge