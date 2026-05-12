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Assam CM oath LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as Assam CM; PM Modi, top NDA leaders to attend

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Assam CM oath ceremony LIVE: The third NDA government in Assam, to be led by Himanta Biswa Sarma as the CM for the second consecutive term, will take oath on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, industrialists and other dignitaries.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Source : ANI
Guwahati:

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to take oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term today (May 12), marking the start of the BJP-led NDA government's third straight tenure in the state. Along with Sarma, four ministers, including two from BJP allies AGP and BPF, will take oath as ministers in the new NDA government.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the BJP leader and members of the new Council of Ministers at 11:40 am at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara in Guwahati.

The swearing-in ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with over 40 NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

Sarma, who first became chief minister in 2021, will be the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve two consecutive terms as CM. This will be the NDA's third consecutive term in the state since the BJP-led alliance first came to power in 2016 under then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP alone bagged 82, its first single-party majority in the state, while AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Assam CM oath

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  • 10:19 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    BPF leader Charan Boro to take oath as Assam Minister

    Bodoland People's Front leader Charan Boro to take oath as Assam Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet today. 

     

  • 10:05 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jeet Adani arrives in Guwahati

    Director of Adani Defence and Aerospace, Jeet Adani, arrives in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in Ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. 

     

  • 10:05 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ajanta Neog to take oath as Assam Minister

     BJP's winning candidate from Golaghat, Ajanta Neog to take oath as Assam Minister in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet today. "After 77 years of independence, the people of the entire country are going to witness a historic event in Assam... In the last elections, we owned almost 102 seats... In this moment, I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, our leader Himanta Biswa Sarma and our party president Dilip Saikia... I will work for whatever ministry I am assigned with utmost sincerity," she said.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Punjab Governor arrives to attend swearing-in ceremony

    Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Jain Kataria arrives in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. 

  • 9:50 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Himanta to outline new govt's priorities for first 100 days

    Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to outline the new government's priorities for the first 100 days, including commitments relating to land rights and eviction drives.

     

  • 9:36 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Congress to skip oath ceremony

    The Congress will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the third BJP-led NDA government in Assam, as the occasion was being turned into a "political" spectacle, state party president Gaurav Gogoi said on Monday. He said the party was focusing to building a "new Congress" to reach out to the people, while analysing the reasons behind its dismal performance in the assembly elections. "No Congress representative will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. We cannot take lightly the fact that a constitutional ceremony is being turned into an expensive, political and election-style rally," Gogoi told reporters.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Assam Assembly election result

    The BJP-led NDA came to power for the third term with a stupendous two-thirds majority in last month's election. The BJP alone secured 82 seats and its allies, AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), 10 each, in the 126-member Assembly. The Congress managed to win 19 seats, while its pre-poll ally Raijor Dal secured two. The AIUDF bagged two seats and the Trinamool Congress one.

  • 9:26 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi, other dignitaries to attend oath wearing-in ceremony

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers and their deputies of NDA-ruled states, top industrialists, Satradhikars (heads of Vaishnavite monasteries) and other dignitaries, besides BJP workers and booth committee presidents, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the third BJP-led NDA government in Assam.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Four ministers to take oath in new Assam govt

    Four ministers, including two from BJP allies AGP and BPF, will take oath as ministers in the new NDA government along with CM-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12. Sarma, in a post on X, also said that former minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the alliance's candidate for the Assam Assembly Speaker's position.

    Bora is the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Boro is a Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA, and both were ministers in the previous NDA government. Neog was also a minister in the previous government. Teli is a former Union Minister of State who returned to state politics in the 2026 polls.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Venue of oath ceremony

    The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary College field in Guwahati with elaborate arrangements for accommodating several thousands of people, with separate dais also being erected for different set of dignitaries.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)May 12, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam CM

    BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, industrialists and other dignitaries set to attend. Sarma, who first became chief minister in 2021, is set to become the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve two consecutive terms as CM.

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Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Swearing In Ceremony Assam Cm Narendra Modi PM Modi BJP NDA
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