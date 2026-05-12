Assam CM oath LIVE: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be sworn in as Assam CM; PM Modi, top NDA leaders to attend

Guwahati:

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to take oath as Assam Chief Minister for a second consecutive term today (May 12), marking the start of the BJP-led NDA government's third straight tenure in the state. Along with Sarma, four ministers, including two from BJP allies AGP and BPF, will take oath as ministers in the new NDA government.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the BJP leader and members of the new Council of Ministers at 11:40 am at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara in Guwahati.

The swearing-in ceremony will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with over 40 NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

Sarma, who first became chief minister in 2021, will be the first non-Congress leader in Assam to serve two consecutive terms as CM. This will be the NDA's third consecutive term in the state since the BJP-led alliance first came to power in 2016 under then CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), secured a sweeping mandate in the assembly polls, winning a record 102 seats in the 126-member House. The BJP alone bagged 82, its first single-party majority in the state, while AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

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