Are Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar heading for divorce? Latest Instagram activity garners attention

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is making headlines once again. However, this time the buzz isn't about her film or Instagram posts but rather concerns her personal life. Speculation is rife on social media that 'all is not well' between Mouni Roy and her businessman husband, Suraj Nambiar. Read on to know why are these claims being made, and what exactly is fueling the reports that the couple is separating or that something is amiss in their relationship.

Mouni unfollows Suraj on Instagram

Rumours that things were not right between Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar began to spread when social media users noticed that the couple was no longer following each other on Instagram. Suraj Nambiar's name is conspicuously absent from Mouni Roy's list of accounts she follows, and likewise, Suraj Nambiar does not appear to be following Mouni Roy on Instagram either.

Furthermore, Mouni has deleted all posts and photographs featuring Suraj from her Instagram account. This move alone sparked intense speculation that their relationship was in trouble. Additionally, Mouni Roy, who is typically quite active on social media, has not posted a single photograph with her husband, Suraj Nambiar, for quite some time now.

Fans express concerns

This shift in the dynamic between Mouni and Suraj immediately became a hot topic of discussion on social media. Users began debating the changes they observed in the couple's online presence. On one hand, Mouni's fans expressed their concern and attempted to uncover the actual reality behind the situation.

On the other hand, many fans have begun speculating that the couple is heading toward a separation. Describing them as a 'great couple,' a user wrote, 'Please don't let us hear that you two are getting a divorce. Please resolve your issues and get back together.' Another user directly asked Suraj Nambiar, 'Why have you deleted your wedding photos? Are the two headed for a divorce soon?'

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in 2022

Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa in 2022, after dating for three years. The couple first met in Dubai in 2019, on the occasion of New Year's. Their wedding took place at the Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim. The ceremony incorporated rituals from both Malayali and Bengali traditions.

Mouni to be seen alongside Varun Dhawan

On the work front, Mouni Roy, who began her career in television, has now successfully made her foray into films. She has been a part of several prominent Bollywood movies, including Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China and Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Now, Mouni will soon be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 5.

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