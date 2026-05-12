Gaurav Gera defends Ranveer Singh: Dhurandhar actor comes in support amid rumours of multiple vanity vans

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, taking care of baby Dua Padukone Singh as his wife and actor Deepika Padukone is shooting her next film with Shah Rukh Khan there. While the actor is basking in the glory of double success of Dhurandhar movies, there were rumours of Ranveer asking for multiple vanity vans on sets, leaving a heady burden on the producers and makers.

While several X users tried to guess if it was only about Ranveer Singh, others defended the actor by saying that a film like Dhurandhar 2 could not have allowed the actor to ask for multiple vanities on sets. Amid all this, now Ranveer Singh co-star from Dhurandhar, Gaurav Gera who was seen in the role of Mohammad Alam, has reacted to the rumours.

Gaurav Gera defends Ranveer Singh

Gaurav was seen on the Youtube Channel of Farah Khan as the filmmaker visited the Dhurandhar actor's house in Mumbai. During the fun episode of cooking and chatting, the actor defended Ranveer Singh, when Farah said that a talent like Ranveer Singh should be allowed to have 5 more vans.

Gaurav was quick to react to the statement as said, 'I didn't see so many vans around him.'

How Ranveer met Gaurav?

During the same video, Gaurav Gera also revealed that during the first reading of Dhurandhar that went on for several hours, Aditya Dhar called for a restroom break and Ranveer walked up to Gaurav and said, 'Chutki washroom challegi? (Chutki do you want to go to the washroom?)'

For the unversed, Chotki is one of the hit characters created by Gaurav Gera around 2025. It was one of his viral characters along with the 'Shopkeeper' sketches, that gained massive popularity online. Probably that's why audiences had a hard time believing that the 'shopkeeper guy was playing Alam'.

Also Read: Sunil Pal says he felt 'cornered' on Kapil Sharma's show with Samay Raina: 'Gher liya gaya mujhe'