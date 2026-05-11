Sunil Pal says he felt 'cornered' on Kapil Sharma's show with Samay Raina: 'Gher liya gaya mujhe'

New Delhi:

Sunil Pal has reacted to the online chatter surrounding his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. After the episode aired, several viewers claimed Sunil appeared uncomfortable and was repeatedly mocked during the segment.

Sunil Pal reacts to meeting Samay Raina at Kapil Sharma's show

Now, in a conversation with YouTuber Suraj Kumar, Sunil alleged that many of his jokes were removed from the final cut and said he felt cornered during the shoot. Recalling the events, Sunil said he was initially unaware that Samay and Ranveer would also be part of the episode. “I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians, and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview. I had even prepared a 15-minute-long sketch, and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there, I got to know that these two were also there. I didn't get a chance to perform my stand-up act. They even cut out a few of my jokes,” he said.

The comedian further claimed that the atmosphere on set felt heavily tilted against him. “You noticed right that it all became one-sided. Abhimanyu ki tarah mujhe gher liya gaya (I was targeted and cornered like Abhimanyu). A lot of people also noticed this, that people were purposely not laughing at my jokes, and giving extreme reactions to Samay's smallest joke, too,” he said.

Sunil also mentioned the reactions of judges Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, suggesting that their responses made him feel the segment may have been handled differently. “Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been listening to comedians for 20 years, reacted to a small joke from Samay, saying, 'Too good, you are the next Kapil.' Even Archana was not laughing at those jokes; she is someone who, if paid, will also laugh at the wind. But if she didn't laugh, didn't you feel there was some planning?” he added.

According to Sunil, several vulgar gestures and abusive words used during the recording were eventually edited out before the episode streamed. He also claimed that the segment may have been “pre-planned”, though he clarified that he personally shares a cordial relationship with Samay.

What is the controversy all about?

The controversy comes months after Samay Raina landed in trouble over an episode of his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia. The episode sparked massive backlash online, FIRs were filed, and the show was later taken down.

Following that controversy, Sunil had publicly criticised Samay. Samay later appeared to respond to every remark hurled at him with jokes in his comedy special Still Alive.

Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: All jokes Samay Raina fired at Sunil Pal and Ranveer Allahbadia