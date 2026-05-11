Dilip Ghosh gets rural development, Nishit Pramanik made sports minister as Bengal CM allocates portfolios

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced the portfolio distribution for his newly formed cabinet, days after taking oath as the state’s first BJP Chief Minister. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has been given charge of the Rural Development and Prani Vikash departments, while Agnimitra Pal will handle Women and Child Welfare along with Municipal Corporations. Former Union Minister Nishit Pramanik has been assigned the North Bengal Development and Youth Welfare & Sports ministries. Khudiram Tudu will oversee Tribal Development, and Ashok Kirtania has been appointed Food Minister.

Check list of new Cabinet portfolios

Ashok Kirtania - Food Department Dilip Ghosh - Rural Development and Prani vikash Minister Agnimitra Pal - Women and Child Welfare and Municipal Corporations Nishit Pramanik - North Bengal Development and Youth Welfare and Sports Khudiram Tudu - Tribal Development

Grand swearing-in ceremony in Kolkata

Suvendu Adhikari took oath as Chief Minister on May 9 at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground in a massive event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states were also present, underlining the political importance of the BJP’s victory in West Bengal. The BJP chose May 9 for the swearing-in ceremony as it coincided with Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The move was seen as an attempt by the party to connect with Bengal’s cultural identity.

The swearing-in event also featured several cultural elements associated with Bengal. Stalls serving traditional snacks such as jhalmuri and Bengali sweets were set up at the venue for visitors and supporters.

Cabinet reflects BJP’s social strategy

The choice of ministers highlights the BJP’s effort to maintain caste and regional balance in the state. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a Brahmin leader, has been supported by leaders representing key communities across Bengal.

Dilip Ghosh is considered one of the BJP’s strongest OBC faces in the state and played a major role in strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Agnimitra Pal emerges as key woman face

Agnimitra Pal, a fashion designer-turned-politician, is currently the only woman minister in the cabinet. She previously led the BJP Mahila Morcha in Bengal and was recently appointed vice-president of the party’s state unit.

Her appointment is being viewed as the BJP’s attempt to strengthen its outreach among women voters in the state.

Focus on Matua, Rajbongshi and tribal communities

Ashok Kirtania, who belongs to the influential Matua community, has been given the Food Department. The Matuas are considered a major voter group in Bengal and have strongly backed the BJP in recent years, especially after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Nishit Pramanik, a prominent Rajbongshi leader, has been assigned important departments linked to North Bengal. Political observers believe his influence helped the BJP expand rapidly in the region. Khudiram Tudu, who comes from the tribal community, has been given charge of Tribal Development. The BJP performed strongly in tribal-dominated areas and swept all 16 ST-reserved seats in the state.