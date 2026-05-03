The Great Indian Kapil Show: All jokes Samay Raina fired at Sunil Pal and Ranveer Allahbadia

New Delhi:

When the World Laughter Day special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired, it turned out to be far more than just a comedy show. It evolved into a sort of reunion, one filled with nostalgic anecdotes, moments of tension, and plenty of punchlines. In this episode, stand-up comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as guests; it marked the first time the duo had shared the screen since the India's Got Talent controversy.

For this very reason, the episode became the most highly anticipated installment of the season. However, the real twist occurred when veteran comedian Sunil Pal made a sudden entry, a figure with whom Samay has shared a somewhat complicated history.

Sunil calls Samay a 'Terrorist'

Kapil Sharma playfully brought up this very topic, chuckling as he asked, 'Sunil bhaiya, whenever you take the stage, you declare, I am Sunil Pal, the Lal (Gem/Pride) of comedy, while labeling Samay the terrorist of comedy. What exactly have you observed? Does he literally throw grenades from his mouth? Do share your thoughts with us.'

To this, Sunil Pal retorted, 'Kapil bhaiya, it would actually be a blessing if he did throw grenades from his mouth; however, what he actually throws is simply unbearable. Anything that cannot be understood has no place in society. And anything that has no place in society, well, is not that precisely what we call terrorism?'

Samay responds

Samay then offered his own rebuttal, 'He has such a massive issue with me, I do not even know where to begin. Do I really throw grenades from my mouth? You tell me, what exactly is the problem?' He then took a humorous dig at Sunil, quipping, 'I do not perform at local fairs; I simply spout nonsense.' 'I have no issue with you, Sir, just one thing, why do not you brush your teeth, man?'

What was the India's Got Latent controversy all about?

Last year, Samay Raina's controversial show, India's Got Latent, was embroiled in significant controversy due to its dark comedy and the inclusion of offensive and vulgar jokes. During one episode of this very show, Ranveer Allahbadia made a highly derogatory remark regarding parents.

This sparked a massive uproar. Both Samay Raina and Ranveer were heavily trolled on social media, and police FIRs were subsequently filed against them. Consequently, Samay Raina was compelled to delete all episodes of his show. He also issued an apology regarding the incident.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma brings Sunil Pal, Samay Raina under one roof, internet reacts | See posts