Kapil Sharma brings Sunil Pal, Samay Raina under one roof, internet reacts | See posts

New Delhi:

A fresh clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show has gone viral on X, bringing veteran comedian Sunil Pal and comedian Samay Raina together after their recent public exchange. The 30-second video, part of the show’s World Laughter Day special, features host Kapil Sharma turning their reported tension into a humorous segment.

It is significant to note that Kapil Sharma brought the YouTubers engrossed in the India's Got Talent controversy, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on The Great Indian Kapil Show today.

What's in the clip?

In the clip, Kapil asks Sunil, 'Sunil bhai, aapne abhi inko (Samay Raina) maaf kar diya ki nahi kar diya, kyuki ye aapse bada pyaar karta hai genuinely.' Sunil responds with folded hands, saying, 'Main toh request karta hu. Main kisi ko kuch nahi kehta.' As the moment unfolds, Archana Puran Singh steps in and asks, 'But I want to ask Sunil, aisa kya kiya Samay ne?'

Sunil then appears to take a light dig at Samay’s style of comedy, saying, 'Main ye kehta hu ki adab ki mehfil ho, pyaar karo Ghalib ko, aur inki mehfil ho toh sirf gaali bako.' The line draws laughter from the audience, but Samay quickly responds with a comeback of his own.

Reacting to the comment, Samay says, 'Jaha tak baat gaaliyon ki hai, maine jo bhi gaaliyan seekhi hai, woh maine Sunil Paaji ke video se hi seekhi hai.' Kapil interjects, 'Par inhone toh kabhi gaali nahi baki.'

Samay adds, 'Nahi ye nahi, inke video pe comments se seekhi maine.' The exchange leads to loud laughter in the studio and has since become widely shared online.

See some reactions here:

Background to the exchange

The on-screen moment follows a recent back-and-forth between the two comedians. Sunil had earlier criticised Samay’s show India's Got Latent, suggesting he should learn 'clean comedy' from Kapil Sharma. Samay had responded strongly, reportedly calling Sunil 'frustrated' and saying he lacked 'mental peace.' Their exchange quickly became a topic of discussion online, sparking memes and debates among fans.

With this latest episode, Kapil appears to have brought both comedians together, turning their off-screen tension into a humorous, roast-style interaction on his show.

Also Read: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia joke about India's Got Latent controversy on Kapil Sharma's Show | Watch