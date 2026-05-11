Clothes torn, racial abuses hurled: Two northeast women molested in Delhi's Nehru Place; probe launched

New Delhi:

What began as a tea break at a roadside stall turned into horror for two northeast women after they were allegedly molested, assaulted and subjected to racist remarks by a group of men in Delhi's Nehru Place, said the police on Monday.

The incident had happened around 6.30 am on Sunday outside a hotel when the police received a call at the Kalkaji police station that two women are in distress. The police immediately reached the spot where they found the women were racially abused and assaulted.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that the women were allegedly subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of men, which later escalated into a physical altercation," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Clothes were torn, racial abuses hurled

According to the police, the women alleged that while they were having tea outside the hotel, a couple of men started catcalling them. Several others joined them soon, which caused an argument that later turned violent.

The women alleged that their clothes were torn, and they were molested and racially abused, the police said. One of them even claimed that she was attacked with a bamboo stick while they were attempting to leave the spot.

The men also tried to block their path and warned them against disclosing about the incident, the police said, adding that the women were rushed to the AIIMS for medical examination.

Case registered, accused identified

The police have identified four main accused and are examining the CCTV footage. A case has also been registered against them at the Kalkaji police station under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault of criminal force to against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 78 (stalking) and 3(5) (common intentions) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police have also formed multiple teams and raids are underway at locations linked to the accused to apprehend them; although no one has been arrested yet.

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