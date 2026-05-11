Congress likely to announce Kerala CM candidate tomorrow; KC Venugopal leads race

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Congress party is expected to announce its chief ministerial candidate for Kerala as early as tomorrow, according to sources. The party is moving quickly towards a decision, with an aim to avoid any further political unrest or protest within the party.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with all former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidents. Party insiders say the final decision will be taken after these consultations are completed.

Among the names being discussed, KC Venugopal is still seen as the leading contender for the chief minister’s post. However, the party has not officially confirmed any name so far.

Other names making the rounds for the top post include V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.

Sources also indicate that, if everything goes as planned, the swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 14.

In one of Kerala’s most significant political developments in decades, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stormed to power in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, bringing an end to the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) 10-year rule.

The UDF secured a decisive mandate with 102 seats, while the LDF was reduced to just 35 seats, marking a dramatic reversal in the state’s political landscape.

Congress delays Kerala CM decision as internal talks continue

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi recently held discussions with three key contenders for the CM post. These include senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan.

The meeting was also attended by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi.

Party insiders also said that the Congress high command is waiting for the political situation in Kerala to settle. Last week, supporters of Satheesan and Venugopal were involved in public displays of rivalry, including protests and poster campaigns, which added to tensions within the party.

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an important partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, has expressed concern over the delay. The party has warned that continued uncertainty could affect political stability.

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