79th edition of Cannes: A look at the history of India at the international film festival

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For decades, Indian films, actors, and filmmakers have carved a distinct niche for themselves at the Cannes Film Festival. At times, films have garnered resounding applause; at others, the red carpet looks of Indian stars have dominated the headlines. Let us take a closer look at this journey of Indian cinema.

Neecha Nagar was the first one to pave the way

India made its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1946. Neecha Nagar was the first Indian film to achieve significant success at Cannes. At the time, the film was awarded the festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or (then known as the Grand Prix). It was a moment of immense pride for Indian cinema.

Satyajit Ray's glory

Subsequently, Indian films gradually began to solidify their presence on the international stage. Satyajit Ray's films brought great honour to India at Cannes. Many of his films received critical acclaim there, and audiences worldwide embraced the unique style of Indian storytelling.

Several of his films like Aranyer Din Ratri (1970), Pratidwandi (1970), Charulata (1964), Pather Panchali, Ghare Baire (1984), Devi (1960), Parash Pathar (1957), Uttoran (1994) were screened at Cannes.

Salaam Bombay! garnered acclaim

In 1988, Salaam Bombay! garnered widespread praise at Cannes and won the Camera d'Or award. This film gave Indian cinema a renewed identity on the global stage, while its director, Mira Nair, also rose to international prominence.

Indian stars who stole the spotlight

At the Cannes Film Festival, it is not just the films that generate buzz; the fashion and glamour of Indian stars are also a constant topic of conversation. Stars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have captured the world's attention with their stunning style on the red carpet.

When India was chosen as the 'Country of Honour'

The year 2022 proved to be even more special for India, as the nation was selected as the Country of Honour at the Cannes Film Festival. That same year, Deepika Padukone was given the opportunity to serve as a jury member, an achievement hailed as a major milestone for Indian cinema.

The year of All We Imagine as Light

In recent years, films like All We Imagine as Light have delivered spectacular performances at Cannes, proving that Indian cinema is no longer confined solely to Bollywood, but that its stories are resonating with audiences across the globe. It won won the prestigious Grand Prix award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. After this, it's director Payal Kapadia also turned jury member in the year 2025.

Today, the Cannes Film Festival has evolved from being merely a platform for Indian cinema into the premier opportunity to showcase its art, culture, and stories to the world.

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