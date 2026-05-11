Kiara Advani shares how she will teach daughter Saraayah to deal with today's men: 'Don't want her to feel…'

New Delhi:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who got married in 2023, welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, in 2025. In a recent conversation, Kiara spoke about parenting Saraayah. She also spoke candidly about how she hopes to raise her daughter, and the lessons she wants her to carry while navigating relationships and modern dating.

Kiara Advani talks about parenting Saraayah

Reflecting on her own upbringing, Kiara shared that she grew up seeing her parents as “each other’s first boyfriend and girlfriend” who eventually got married and had children together. “Subconsciously, I felt like that is how it has to be,” she admitted, adding that for a long time she believed every relationship would naturally lead to marriage.

The actor said that perspective changed with time and experience. “All those relationships in your life that you have growing up, they all teach you something. They make you eventually the person you are,” she said.

Because of that, Kiara revealed that she does not want her daughter to grow up with fixed ideas about love, marriage, or relationships. “I don’t want her to feel like she has to only date one person,” she explained. “If you want to get married, get married. Don’t get married, don’t get married.”

She added that she wants Saraayah to make her own choices without carrying the pressure of society’s expectations. “I would like to bring her up in a way that lets her make all her choices for herself,” Kiara shared.

The actor also spoke about allowing children the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them. “It’s okay to experience life in totality, to decide what you want, what you don’t want. And you will make mistakes along the way,” she said, adding that growth comes from understanding those experiences and learning from them.

Kiara stressed that she never wants her daughter to see life only through her parents’ lens. “I don’t want her to experience life from our experiences. She should have her own,” she said.

Kiara Advani on raising her daughter with Sidharth Malhotra

Talking about parenting with husband Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara revealed that she once asked him how he would react to their daughter having a boyfriend in the future. According to Kiara, Sidharth’s response surprised her. “Our job as parents is not to restrict her from anything. We will teach her to be able to choose for herself what’s right for her and what’s wrong for her. That’s our job,” he told her.

Kiara admitted she found his answer “wise” and said she hopes their daughter grows up feeling safe enough to always turn to her parents without fear or judgment.

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