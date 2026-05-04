Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional Cinema
  4. Did Kiara Advani ask Toxic makers to tone down her bold scenes with Yash? Actress reacts

Did Kiara Advani ask Toxic makers to tone down her bold scenes with Yash? Actress reacts

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

On Monday, Kiara Advani reacted to reports claiming she asked Toxic makers to trim down bold scenes with Yash. Find out what the actress said.

Kiara Advani to appear next in Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic.
Kiara Advani to appear next in Yash's Kannada action thriller Toxic. Image Source : Instagram/ Kiara Advani
New Delhi:

The Kannada action thriller Toxic: The Fairytale for Grown Ups, starring KGF actor Yash, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features an esembles star cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth in the lead roles.  

The film's release date has been postponed several times. Now, fresh reports about Kiara Advani's scenes in the movie have surfaced. Recently, rumours claimed that Kiara Advani had requested Yash and director Geetu Mohandas to reduce certain intimate scenes after seeing the final output.

However, on Monday, the actress broke her silence on social media and responded to these reports. Read on to know what she said about the claims.

Kiara Advani reacts to reports on asking Toxic makers to trim down bold scenes

The War 2 actress Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories to deny the reports, calling them "absolute nonsense." Take a look below:

India Tv - Screengrab taken from Kiara Advani's Instagram story.
(Image Source : KIARA ADVANI'S INSTAGRAM STORY.)Screengrab taken from Kiara Advani's Instagram story.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Yash's Toxic postponed yet again, Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh to now release in June | Details

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
Kiara Advani Yash Toxic Toxic Movie
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\