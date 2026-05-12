From Mrinal Sen to Deepika Padukone: Indians who have served on the Cannes Film Festival jury

New Delhi:

India has a long-standing association with the Cannes Film Festival through not only screenings of films and glamorous appearances on the red carpet but also through the jury member positions occupied by various Indian film professionals. Through time, a number of Indian directors, actors, and creatives have been chosen to be jury members at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mrinal Sen (1982)

India's relationship with the prestigious event started back in 1982 with the participation of director Mrinal Sen as the festival's jury member. As an acclaimed maker of parallel Indian cinema, he made an important contribution to India's presence at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mira Nair (1990)

In 1990, the film director Mira Nair was selected to be a member of the jury. Previously famous for the globally acclaimed film Salaam Bombay!, Nair was an obvious choice for the honour.

Arundhati Roy (2000)

The author and social activist Arundhati Roy became a part of the jury members in the year 2000. Famous for her winning novel titled "The God of Small Things," which won the Booker prize, Roy's contribution was an excellent addition to Cannes' culture of inviting personalities from diverse creative domains.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (2003)

A significant breakthrough occurred in 2003 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became the first Indian actress to be appointed a member of the Cannes jury. As an internationally recognized actress in Indian cinema, she attracted considerable attention in India and increased the presence of Bollywood at Cannes.

Nandita Das (2005 and 2013)

The renowned actor and director Nandita Das was a part of the Cannes jury twice; in 2005 and again in 2013. Renowned for her work in socially committed films, Nandita Das became one of the few Indians to become a part of the jury twice.

Sharmila Tagore (2009)

Sharmila Tagore, a legendary veteran actor, became a part of the jury in 2009, thereby making another prominent Indian name join the jury members list.

Shekhar Kapur (2010)

Notable film director Shekhar Kapur also joined the Cannes jury panel in 2010. Being globally famous for movies such as Elizabeth and Bandit Queen, Kapur showcased the innovative caliber of Indian cinema.

Vidya Balan (2013)

In 2013, Vidya Balan was a jury member in the main competition category while her career was flourishing due to her roles in empowering women-driven Hindi movies.

Deepika Padukone (2022)

Deepika Padukone appeared in the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury in 2022. The appearance received widespread acclaim since she was among the most significant faces in world cinema.

Payal Kapadia (2025)

Recently, Payal Kapadia appeared as a juror in the 78th Cannes Film Festival in 2025. Payal is an internationally acclaimed film director, whose movie All We Imagine As Light won the Grand Prix award in the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read: 79th edition of Cannes: A look at the history of India at the international film festival