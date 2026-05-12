TVK MLA Prabhakar elected as Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, Ravisankar as his deputy

Chennai:

TVK legislator JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday was unanimously elected as Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. TVK MLA Ravisankar unanimously elected as TN Assembly deputy speaker. Prabhakar's nomination was proposed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and as his was the only nomination received for the Speaker's post, he has been unanimously elected unopposed, Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah said when the Assembly was convened for the day to elect the Speaker.

Prabhakar would conduct proceedings in the House

Following the election, Karuppaiah announced that his role as Pro-Tem Speaker has ended. He invited the Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to escort the newly elected Speaker to his chair, as per the tradition followed in the House. And from today, Prabhakar would conduct the proceedings in the House, he added.

Accordingly, Sengottaiyan and Udhayanidhi approached Prabhakar and congratulated him. They escorted him to his chair located centrally in the House where the treasury benches and opposition members sit facing each other on either side of the chair.

Prabhakar conducts election for the deputy speaker

Immediately after assuming his chair, Prabhakar conducted the election for the deputy speaker. He informed that TVK MLA from Thuraiyur, M Ravisankar, was the lone member to file his nomination for the deputy speaker's post, and his nomination was proposed by Sengottaiyan.

In the absence of any contest, Ravishankar has been elected unopposed, he said.

In another development, AIADMK faction led by senior MLAs S P Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam on Tuesday said that they have decided to support the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugam said they would be meeting CM Vijay this afternoon to provide a letter supporting his government. He also alleged that party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wanted to form a government with the support of DMK. "We opposed his (Palaniswami) decision, since AIADMK was formed only to defeat DMK," he added.

Shanmugam also demanded that Palaniswami should immediately convene the party's general council meeting. AIADMK won 47 seats in the recently held Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

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