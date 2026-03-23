Will there be Dhurandhar Part 3? Decoding the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar The Revenge

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the latest talk of the town. Ranveer Singh's rise from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to King of Lyari as Hamza Ali Mazari has taken the audience into frenzy. A day before the movie's release, filmmaker Aditya Dhar penned a long note, asking fans not to share spoilers and to stay seated until the end credits rolled. Alongside this, an image of Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter, dated June 14, 2026, is also circulating online. How true is that? Let's try to decode.

Will there be Dhurandhar Part 3?

Before we answer this question, it is important to note whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge ended on a closure or left the audience on a cliffhanger. Well, that's for you to watch and discover. However, Aditya Dhar hasn't commented on whether he wants to make a Part 3. As per Deccan Chronicle, a source told the portal, "He has already said what he wanted to across the nearly eight hours of storytelling in Dhurandhar Parts 1 and 2. There is nothing more he wishes to add. He won’t stretch the narrative into a Part 3, no matter how lucrative it may be. Aditya has many other stories to tell and wants to move on."

Is Dhurandhar 3 releasing on June 14?

A photo going viral on the internet shows the words "Dhurandhar The Final Chapter 14 June" on a black screen, as if shown as a post-credit scene in the film. Is it true? The answer is no. The particular image floating on the internet is an AI image and isn't a part of the film. For the unversed, June 14 is also the date Yash's Toxic is releasing in theatres.

Decoding the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

As the first set of credits rolls, the audience is taken into Jaskirat Singh Rangi's training. The second post-credit scene shifts the focus to General Shahnawaz, who is seen visibly shaken after being forced to release Hamza earlier. It’s a short moment, but it lands more on emotion than story.

There isn’t much in terms of plot progression here. Instead, the scene plays out as a glimpse into his state of mind, leaning into drama rather than setting up anything big for what comes next.

Dhurandhar Part 2 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, followed by Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor. Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Also read: 'I'll be heavy on your pocket…': Gaurav Gera's letter to parents from 1998 goes viral amid Dhurandhar rage