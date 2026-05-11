Madhya Pradesh govt orders judicial inquiry into Jabalpur Bargi dam cruise boat tragedy

Bhopal:

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragic cruise accident at the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur that claimed 13 lives. The administration constituted a one-member judicial commission headed by retired High Court Justice Sanjay Dwivedi to probe the incident.\

The General Administration Department of the state government has issued a notification regarding the judicial inquiry into the Bargi Dam cruise accident.

According to the notification, the commission will complete the probe and submit its report to the government within three months from the date of notification in the state gazette

Five key points set for the inquiry

Five specific points have been established for the judicial commission's inquiry into the Bargi Dam cruise accident. These designated points of inquiry include:

Investigating the causes of the accident and determining accountability. Reviewing the adequacy of rescue measures undertaken during and after the accident, as well as the relief operations conducted. Conducting an audit of all boats, cruises, and water sports activities operating within the state, and establishing a system for the certification of vessels in compliance with the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, and the NDMA Boat Safety Guidelines, 2017. Formulating a Uniform Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the operation and maintenance of cruises, boats, and water sports activities across the state. Establishing provisions for the formation of Quick Response Teams at all locations where civilian water transport, boating, cruising, and water sports activities are being conducted.

How ​​did the accident happen?

It is worth noting that a cruise boat had capsized at the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur on April 30. According to reports, the accident occurred after strong winds and a severe storm generated high waves in the reservoir.

A total of 41 people were on board the cruise boat at the time of the mishap. While 28 people were rescued safely, 13 lost their lives in the tragedy. Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

A judicial commission is considered important because it carries greater public credibility and institutional weight than a routine departmental inquiry.

(Input: Debjit Dev)

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