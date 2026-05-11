'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE': Trump rejects Iran's response to US peace proposal to end West Asia war

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised Iran on Sunday voicing strong displeasure over what he described as an unacceptable reply from Tehran regarding Washington's efforts to ease the escalating crisis in West Asia and the Gulf region. Taking to Truth Social, he stated, "I don't like it TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter (sic)", reacting to what he called the response from Iran's representatives.

Hours earlier, Iranian state media confirmed that Tehran had sent its official response to the United States through Pakistani mediation, with officials reiterating that a detailed review had preceded the communication. The state-run IRNA news agency reported that "The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war" and noted that discussions at this stage are aimed at halting the conflict in the region.

Initial reports suggest Iran has put forward tough conditions, including demands that Washington lift sanctions on the country, end restrictions on Iranian ports, withdraw American forces from the region and cease all forms of hostility. Tehran has also reportedly sought the discontinuation of Israel's military campaign in Lebanon.

Rising security concerns heighten diplomatic strain

The diplomatic exchange comes at a time of worsening regional security. Iran has recently signalled that it may no longer maintain its broader restraint over retaliatory actions. Simultaneously, Gulf nations have reported renewed maritime and territorial incidents, including an attack on a freighter en route to Qatar. Trump's criticism also follows his earlier remarks accusing previous US administrations of being lenient towards Tehran.

Trump claims Iran's military capabilities are crippled

In a separate interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said the United States was keeping a close watch on Iran's enriched uranium reserves, warning of immediate military action if any attempt was made to access the sites. He asserted that Iran's defence system had already been dismantled and described the country as militarily weakened. "They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders," he stated, adding that even in the event of a US withdrawal, Iran would need two decades to rebuild its military infrastructure.

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