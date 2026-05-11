Turkish Airlines plane with 278 passengers on board catches fire while landing at Kathmandu airport | Video

Kathmandu:

A Turkish Airlines aircraft caught fire after one of its tyres ignited while landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, said officials on Monday. Authorities said the fire was quickly brought under control and all passengers were evacuated safely.

"The Turkish Airlines TK 726 was en route to Kathmandu from Istanbul, and the tyre had caught fire while landing. Using the fire engine, it has been contained. All the passengers are safely evacuated," SP Rajkumar Silawal from the Airport security told news agency ANI over the phone.

Officials said the flight was carrying 278 passengers and 11 crew members. Some United Nations officials were also among the passengers on board.

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