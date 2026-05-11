'AIMIM is a terrorist organisation, no difference between Laden and Owaisi': Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane

Mumbai:

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane has launched a strong attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) after a corporator, Mateen Majid Patel, was accused of sheltering Nida Khan -- the main accused in the Nashik TCS religious conversion and sexual harassment case. Rane's statement has triggered a fresh political storm after he branded AIMIM a terrorist organisation and drew a controversial parallel between its chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Osama bin Laden. He claimed that the work earlier carried out by Al-Qaeda under Osama bin Laden was now being replicated by Owaisi through AIMIM.

"AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. There is no difference whatsoever between Osama bin Laden and Asaduddin Owaisi. The very work that Osama bin Laden used to carry out through Al-Qaeda is precisely what Asaduddin Owaisi is now doing through AIMIM," Rane told the media.

Rane questions AIMIM's political record

Rane also questioned the party's contribution in the constituencies it represents. He alleged that AIMIM leaders have achieved little since being voted into office and asserted that their political pitch is limited to one idea. According to him, their manifesto carries a single point which he described as an agenda to wage Jihad. The minister further demanded that the Owaisi-led AIMIM should be banned. "Just as we banned the PFI, AIMIM should be banned as well," referring to the prohibition placed on the PFI.

Fadnavis slams AIMIM corporator

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had made strong remarks regarding the AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel in the matter involving accused Nida Khan, whose anticipatory bail was rejected by a court. Fadnavis said the investigation is underway and all angles will be examined to uncover those behind the alleged conspiracy. "It is clear that the AIMIM corporator (Mateen Majid Patel) had a hand in hiding Nida Khan. Who was behind all this will be found out. Are they in the conversion racket? Did they help? It will be discovered," he said.

Case against Nida Khan

It is worth noting here that Nida Khan is named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting the religious sentiments of certain employees in the Nashik office of TCS. She was produced before a Nasik court on Friday after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. Speaking on the case, Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said, "Accused Nida Khan's anticipatory bail was rejected by the court. Nashik City Police, in a joint operation with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (CNS) City Police, took her into custody from the Naregao area of CSN after a two-day operation."

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