Nashik TCS row: Accused Nida Khan taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nashik:

The Maharashtra Police has taken Nida Khan, the accused in the Nashik TCS sexual harassment and religious coercion case, into custody, said an official in a late night statement on Thursday. She was held from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with assistance from the crime branch of the city.

"Nida Khan, one of the accused in the Nashik TCS case, has been taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Further legal action is underway," the Nashik Police said in a statement.

Khan is one of the accused against whom allegations of forced religious conversions and sexual harassment have been made. The police have registered a case against her in the Deolali Camp police station of Nashik and constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Other than Khan, the police have arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, so far.

Khan had reportedly advised women employees in the TCS to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions. Some victims even alleged that they were coerced or pressured into adopting religious practices, including praying, changing dietary habits, and adopting religious symbols.

Based on the allegations, a first information report (FIR) was registered against her under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and some sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Last month, Khan moved to a court in Nashik and cited her pregnancy to seek anticipatory bail and interim protection from protest. However, Additional Sessions Judge KG Joshi rejected her plea.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the state government is investigating the matter, calling it "very serious". He said appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

"The incident which has occurred in Nashik TCS is a very serious matter. I would like to thank TCS for taking cognisance of the matter. The TCS chief has condemned it, and they are cooperating with the police. We are trying to get to the root of the incident. We are probing the matter. If it emerges as corporate jihad, we will find its root," he said earlier.

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