TCS orders work from home for Nashik office employees as sexual harassment, conversion row blows up

Nashik:

Tata Consultancy Services Nashik (TCS) on Thursday ordered all of its 150 employees to work from home as it ceased workplace operations following allegations of forced religious conversions and sexual harassment, triggering a massive row.

Eight female employees at the TCS' Nashik BPO unit have accused senior colleagues of sexual harassment and coercion for religious conversion.

TCS Nashik row: HR manager at center on probe

The accused allegedly ignored repeated complaints by victims and failed to escalate them to senior management, the Special Investigation Team probing the case has said.

According to police, the HR manager is suspected to be the "mastermind" who attempted to suppress the complaints and shield the accused, ANI reported.

Officials have recovered around 78 “suspicious” call records, emails and chats exchanged among the accused. Evidence of possible financial transactions has also been found.

Police said the HR manager repeatedly asked the victims to drop the matter and failed to take any concrete action despite being a member of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Committee at the offic, the report added.

The SIT was setup by the Maharashtra Police to probe the allegations. Seven people have since been arrested, including the company’s female HR manager.

A total of 9 cases have been registered in connection with the matter, with 1 filed at Deolali Camp police station and 8 at Mumbai Naka police station. In all, 9 complainants, including 1 man, have come forward alleging harassment, torture and forced religious conversion.

Tata Group responds

Responding to the issue, the Tata Sons owned-TCS had on Sunday said it maintains a zero tolerance policy towards any form of harassment or coercion, and confirmed that employees accused in the Nashik case have been suspended.

NCW too forms panel to probe conversion claims

The National Commission has also announced the formation of a fact finding committee to investigate the alleged incidents at TCS.

In a statement, the Commission said the panel will visit the facility on April 18 to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry, examine the circumstances surrounding the case and assess the response of authorities.

“The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of serious media reports concerning alleged incidents of sexual harassment of women at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik, Maharashtra,” the statement said.

The committee includes retired Bombay High Court Justice Sadhna Jadhav, former Haryana DGP B K Sinha, Supreme Court advocate Monika Arora and NCW senior coordinator Lilabati.

It has been tasked with interacting with victims, police officials, company representatives and other stakeholders, identifying any lapses and recommending action against those responsible.