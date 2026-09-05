Maharashtra sets up high-level committee for 'cheating-free' recruitment exams

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government has set up a high-level committee to make recruitment examinations transparent, reliable and candidate-centric. The panel will be headed by K. Radha, Additional Chief Secretary of the General Administration Department.

The decision to set up a committee was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on August 12. The committee will review the entire exam process - how question papers are prepared, how their confidentiality is maintained, the security and arrangements at examination centers, ways to enhance the use of technology, and how to effectively curb cheating and the use of unfair means.

The committee comprises a total of seven members, including Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Electronics and IT Department Secretary Virendra Singh, Nashik Divisional Commissioner Pravin Gedam, former UPSC member Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhosale, and IIT Bombay Professor Shyamprasad Kargute. The government aims to provide candidates with a reliable and transparent examination system by curbing irregularities and the use of unfair means in recruitment exams.

Maharashtra to have 25,000 secure classrooms for recruitment exams

Last month, both houses of Parliament passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid massive protests, led by the youth group Cockroach Janta Party, over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG paper leak and other exam-related irregularities.

Although Maharashtra already has a law dealing with the issue, Fadnavis directed officials to complete within the next two weeks the process of extending the more stringent central legislation to the state, according to the release. The Chief Minister also ordered the establishment of at least 25,000 secure classrooms across Maharashtra for conducting recruitment examinations. The meeting also discussed the roles of district collectors, police commissioners, superintendents of police and senior education department officials in ensuring the smooth conduct of examinations.

Officials also examined examination systems followed by various countries, existing procedures in Maharashtra and possible reforms to strengthen the recruitment examination process. Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and other senior officials were present at the meeting, the release added.

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