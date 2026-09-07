Ban on liquor sale on Ashtami, curbs on DJs among measures announced by Bengal govt for Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Monday that all liquor shops and bars will remain closed across the state on Maha Ashtami, as he announced several steps taken by his government for Durga Puja celebrations. Besides, he also announced a complete ban on DJs during Durga Puja celebrations.

Speaking at a briefing after a meeting with representatives of Durga Puja committees at Milan Mela ground in Kolkata, the chief minister said he is expecting cooperation from everyone for this year's Durga Puja celebrations. He also announced a Rs 1 lakh grant for Durga Puja committees and a 100 per cent waiver of electricity charges for puja committees across West Bengal.

"I do not want to misuse the powers of the chief minister. I would request those who are capable (of organising pujas without government assistance) not to take the financial aid. Those who cannot organise the puja without this money will be given Rs 1 lakh by the government," he said. "Those who need the grant can apply locally, while those who do not need it can choose not to take it. I leave the matter to the puja committees."

No inauguration before Mahalaya

In yet another key announcement, Adhikari said Durga Puja inauguration will not be allowed in West Bengal this year before Mahalaya, marking the beginning of the Devi Paksha, signalling a return to the traditional festival calendar after years of early inaugurations. He also said no Durga Puja carnival would be organised by the government this year.

However, the will continue with the 'Sharad Samman' awards for puja committees. Awards will be given in categories including best idol, best pandal, eco-friendly puja, crowd management and craftsmanship, with an independent panel of judges selecting the winners, he said.

PM to attend Durga Puja celebrations

Adhikari also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend a government-organised Durga Puja programme at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya. The four-hour event will include drone and fireworks displays, Adhikari said.

The government has also fixed October 24 as the deadline for immersion of Durga idols, as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja falls on October 25. Adhikari said the immersion schedule would have to be followed in accordance with the traditional calendar and that no committee would be allowed to delay immersion beyond the cut-off date.

Cranes will not be permitted at immersion ghats, and puja processions will not be allowed to block national highways, he said. The chief minister also urged organisers to ensure that idols and pandals do not hurt the state's cultural and religious traditions.

Arrangements for elderly, persons with disabilities

He said arrangements would be made for elderly people, residents of old-age homes and persons with disabilities to visit puja pandals, while ensuring that regular traffic and public movement are not disrupted. The government will also organise programmes in Digha and six other cities following Mahalaya as part of the Durga Puja celebrations.

Adhikari said the government had held discussions with the state electricity authorities and CESC to ensure that puja committees across the state, including those in Kolkata, would receive electricity free of charge during the festival.

The announcements come amid considerable anticipation over the fate of the puja grant after the change of government in the state, with the new BJP administration having earlier indicated that large-budget pujas might not require state assistance.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ:

Nandigram, Nagaon and byelections to 4 other seats on October 6; results on October 9