7-year-old boy dies during Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai's Malad, another woman dies in Pune

Mumbai:

In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old boy died during Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai's Malad on Friday. The incident was reported when children were organising Dahi Handi celebration at Ekta Welfare Society in Chikuwari. The handi rope was tied to the tree and ground floor brick columns. While breaking the pot, the brick column suddenly fell and hit 7-year-old Rudra Kadam. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Malvani General Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police and ward staff rushed to the scene.

Woman dies in Pune during Dahi Handi celebration

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman was crushed to death under an iron frame in Pune, while at least 32 'Govindas' were injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and 10 in Thane, officials said on Saturday.

Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of the Old Sangavi area in Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Pune, died after a temporary iron structure erected to support a stack of loudspeakers for a Dahi Handi event collapsed on her on Friday night, police said.

Workers were dismantling the iron frame after the event organised by the Vighnaharta Mandal concluded, and a heavy portion fell on Pathan. She sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

Pathan's son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal

Pathan's son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal, and her family declined to lodge a complaint against the organisers and urged the police not to register a case on their own, police said.

An accidental death report has been registered, and the police are looking into the collapse of the structure, an official said. The woman's death comes amid an intense debate in Pune over the use of high-decibel sound systems, colloquially known as 'DJs', during festivals, sparked by local activist Vidyanand Bapat.

In Mumbai, 32 'Govindas' who were part of human pyramids during the Dahi Handi celebrations sustained injuries, civic officials said. Of them, 25 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, they said.

Know all about Dahi Handi festival

Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, 'Govindas' form multi-tier human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air. Dahi Handi events organised by politicians in Mumbai and neighbouring areas have emerged as major attractions over the years, with huge prizes, celebrity appearances and entertainment programmes.

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