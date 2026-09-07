Mumbai Crime Branch arrests J-K security guard over suspected link to Pakistan number threat call

Mumbai:

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) has arrested a 45-year-old security guard from Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an investigation into a threat allegedly issued from a Pakistan-based phone number. The accused, identified as Mohammad Sharif, is originally from Jammu and Kashmir but has been living in Mumbai for the past few years. He was working as a security guard in the city.

The case came to light after a Mumbai resident allegedly received threatening WhatsApp calls and voice notes from a number linked to Pakistan. During the investigation, the Crime Branch found that Sharif had been in contact with the person using the Pakistan-based number from which the threats were allegedly sent. Police subsequently examined Sharif's mobile phone and found evidence of conversations and other contact with the individual based in Pakistan. Based on these findings, Sharif was taken into custody and questioned before being formally arrested.

Police probing Pakistan connection

The investigation has taken on a wider dimension after police learnt that Sharif's father lives in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Investigators are now examining the nature of Sharif's connection with the person in Pakistan and whether he had any direct or indirect role in the alleged threat calls and voice messages.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is also trying to establish the identity and motive of the person who allegedly issued the threats and determine whether Sharif's contact with the Pakistan-based individual was connected to the incident.

What police are investigating

At present, investigators are focusing on the communication trail between Sharif and the Pakistan-based number. Police are expected to examine the contents of the conversations, the frequency of contact and other digital evidence to establish the exact nature of the alleged link. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the Crime Branch examines the evidence and questions the accused.

Mumbai police's crime detection rate

It is worth noting here that Mumbai police achieved an overall crime detection rate of 85 per cent between January 1 and August 31 this year, which is the force's best performance during this period in six years, an official told news agency PTI. It included a drop of 4 per cent in crimes against women, an increase in detection rates across almost every sub-category, and significant breakthroughs in cyber fraud recoveries and anti-narcotics drives, the official pointed out.

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